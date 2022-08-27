Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,802 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 64,147 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,532,000 after buying an additional 75,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,348,000 after buying an additional 114,606 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,703,000 after buying an additional 59,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $211.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

