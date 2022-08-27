Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $25.97.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.