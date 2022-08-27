Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

