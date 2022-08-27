Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000.

PEZ traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $103.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

