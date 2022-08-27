Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 1,141.9% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,119.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $918,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $79.31 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.24.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
