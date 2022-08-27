Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Infini Master Fund

Infini Master Fund boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 36.2% of Infini Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Infini Master Fund’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $13.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,047,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,985,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

