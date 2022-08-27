Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 163.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

PBW stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.