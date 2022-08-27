IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CSML opened at $32.81 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th.

