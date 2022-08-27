IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in August

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the July 31st total of 2,552,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IQE Price Performance

OTCMKTS IQEPF remained flat at $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. IQE has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of -0.94 and a current ratio of -1.53.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

