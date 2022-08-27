iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded iQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.27.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of IQ opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $85,872,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $4,955,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $3,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

