iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 74.1% in August

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the July 31st total of 549,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
SLQD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 314,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $51.83.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.
