iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 74.1% in August

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the July 31st total of 549,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SLQD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 314,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $51.83.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

