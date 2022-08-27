iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 324.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 215,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 164,582 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 207,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

