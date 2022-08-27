iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. 6,657,360 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.