iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 160.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 51,330 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 66,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $44.34 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33.

