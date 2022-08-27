iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $17,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

