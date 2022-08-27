iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $62.97 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51.

