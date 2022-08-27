iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 96,768 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 674,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 716,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,219 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.01. 41,080,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,067,664. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

