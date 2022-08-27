iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 0.3% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,324,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

EWJ traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $54.44. 4,462,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,515. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.