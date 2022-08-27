iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 355.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EWJV stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,679. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

