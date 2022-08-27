iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

EWW stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,924. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

