iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.23. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

