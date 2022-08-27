iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

BATS QUAL opened at $119.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

