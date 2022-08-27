iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,334,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 905,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $153.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.