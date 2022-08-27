iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,713 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $153.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

