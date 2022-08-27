iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

IWO stock traded down $8.45 on Friday, reaching $234.06. 669,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average of $231.77. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

