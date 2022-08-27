iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Reduced by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.11. The company had a trading volume of 245,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.61. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

