iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $7.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.78. 846,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

