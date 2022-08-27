iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,366 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.58 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

