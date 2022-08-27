Ispolink Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $312,192.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00128717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085927 BTC.

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

