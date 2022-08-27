Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Down 96.6% in August

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the July 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.70. 122,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,532. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Iterum Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.