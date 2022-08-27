Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.88. 260,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,675. Itron has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Itron’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lowered Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

