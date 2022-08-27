Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
Itron Stock Performance
ITRI stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.88. 260,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,675. Itron has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Itron’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Featured Stories
