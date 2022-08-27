ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.20.

NYSE ITT opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ITT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

