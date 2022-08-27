Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT Raised to $175.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JKHY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $197.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.72. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,284,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,014 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 822.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

