Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading Up 6.5%

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 57,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 46,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market cap of C$58.47 million and a PE ratio of -15.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

