Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $1,215.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004063 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00087095 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

