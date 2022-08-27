JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 26.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth approximately $32,952,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $32.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.61. JOYY has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $623.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is -220.65%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

