JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Trading 1.4% Higher

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.85. 25,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 98,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,371,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $768,620,000.

