JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Trading Up 1.4%

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.85. Approximately 25,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 98,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $768,620,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,055,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,141,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.