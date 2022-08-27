junca Cash Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (JCC)

junca Cash (JCC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. One junca Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. junca Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $36,097.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, junca Cash has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00829136 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
junca Cash Profile
junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. The official website for junca Cash is junca-cash.world. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling junca Cash
