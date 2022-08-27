K21 (K21) Market Cap Reaches $3.00 Million

K21 (K21) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, K21 has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $38,508.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,204.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003825 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00127956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00085967 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

Buying and Selling K21

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

