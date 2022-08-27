Kangal (KANGAL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kangal (KANGAL) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Kangal has a market capitalization of $305,776.62 and approximately $363.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kangal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kangal has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00822693 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kangal Profile
Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken.
Kangal Coin Trading
