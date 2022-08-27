Karura One Day Volume Tops $420,785.00 (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Karura has a market cap of $30.83 million and $420,785.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002278 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00829463 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Karura
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,691,667 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Karura Coin Trading
