KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 99.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after buying an additional 2,161,680 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $21,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 157.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 409,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

