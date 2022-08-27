Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.37

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.37 and traded as high as C$6.82. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$6.73, with a volume of 254,979 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.72.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$178.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$371,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,647 shares in the company, valued at C$7,241,104.22. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$371,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,647 shares in the company, valued at C$7,241,104.22. Also, Director David John Wilson acquired 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,112,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,263,497.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $1,057,276.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

