Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Up 58.6% in August

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the July 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

KREVF stock remained flat at $0.79 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Keppel REIT has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

