Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Up 58.6% in August

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the July 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Keppel REIT Price Performance
KREVF stock remained flat at $0.79 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Keppel REIT has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Keppel REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel REIT (KREVF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.