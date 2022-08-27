Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Short Interest Update

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Keyarch Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KYCH remained flat at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82. Keyarch Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,269,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,925,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

