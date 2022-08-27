KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,634,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE KEY opened at $18.43 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Citigroup cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

