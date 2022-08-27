King DAG (KDAG) Trading 73.1% Higher Over Last Week

King DAG (KDAG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $159,168.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, King DAG has traded up 73.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00083772 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

King DAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.