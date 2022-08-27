King Wealth Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 265,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after buying an additional 112,707 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $130.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,185,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

