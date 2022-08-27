King Wealth Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

King Wealth cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after buying an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI traded down $5.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.97. 741,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

