King Wealth Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

King Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. 11,607,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,439,877. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $65.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12.

